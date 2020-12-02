Power outage at gas stations create problems for firefighters, residents during snow storm

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The snowstorm Tuesday left many in the dark and some without gas for their cars and trucks.

In Chagrin Falls, the lack of power at gas stations caused issues for people trying to fill up, along with firefighters on the clock responding to an unusually high amount of service runs.

“We ended up running 53 calls last night so for a department that typically does four to seven, it’s pretty significant,” said Lt. Jesse Phan of the Chagrin Falls Fire Department. “Lot of trees down, power lines down, people without power.”

“Typically we fill up right here in town. Unfortunately, they’re without power and unable to supply us with any fuel.”

The situation especially frustrating for the owner of the Marathon gas station on Bell Street.

“The power was on. It only came on for about six hours yesterday and then it was off,” Jack Wyszynski said. “The whole town was dead. The other competitor, he was out too. So nobody got gas.”

Wednesday afternoon his power returned and later, his computer system was back online and able to begin serving customers. Wyszynski said what added to the irritation of the whole ordeal is his gas station had plenty of fuel that could not be sold.

“The supply truck actually got stuck. We were very low and he got stuck coming in here. My son in-law shoveled out the tanker fortunately, so we were topped up on Tuesday but then the power went out,” he said.

For customers finally able to fill up the moment was worth celebrating.

“Aw man gotta keep that gas on hand this the season,” said Jill Kerry. “So when I get gas I fill it up.”

