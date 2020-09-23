Powerline on 271 northbound removed, road reopens

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – A power line across the road delayed traffic Wednesday morning.
Around 5:15 a.m., 271 northbound was closed from State Route 8 to State Route 82 due to a downed power line.
Initial reports indicate a truck may have snagged the line.
The road reopened about 30 minutes later, but the traffic backups were already being felt.
