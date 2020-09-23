Powerline on 271 northbound removed, road reopens

News

by: FOX 8 Web Central

Posted: / Updated:

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) – A power line across the road delayed traffic Wednesday morning.

Around 5:15 a.m., 271 northbound was closed from State Route 8 to State Route 82 due to a downed power line.

Initial reports indicate a truck may have snagged the line.

The road reopened about 30 minutes later, but the traffic backups were already being felt.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral