Power is out at the West Side Market causing multiple vendor closures

**Related Video Above: West Side Market unveils prototype for new booths**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The West Side Market has gone dark this Saturday.

The market, which usually sees some of its highest foot traffic on Saturday, announced on its Facebook page that power outages have caused many vendors to close up shop today.

Some operators have reportedly chosen to stay open, however.

No word yet on if and/or when power is set to be restored to the landmark location. As more is learned, FOX 8 will update this story.

This is a full blown state of emergency at the @WestSideMarket pic.twitter.com/aPic0EQRl4 — Kate's Fish (@KatesFish) July 17, 2021