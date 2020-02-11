Pound Puppies are coming back in time for Valentine's Day!

Breaking News
Pound Puppies are returning just in time for Valentine's Day.

The plush reproductions from the original toys made in the 1980s are being brought back by Basic Fun thanks to a licenseing agreement with Hasbro. Each Pound Puppy comes with an adoption certificate, name tag and sticker sheet.

They will also come with instructions to help kids learn about caring for pets before adopting real ones.

There are six total puppies in the collection.

Pound Puppies are 17 inches long, and they're available for $19.97 each on Amazon and at Walmart.

