Pothole season in Northeast Ohio: How to report them, file claim for damaged vehicle

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s that time again in Northeast Ohio – freeze/thaw cycles, consistent salting and plowing – the dreaded pothole season.

The City of Cleveland says it’s working to get them patched up as soon as possible, weather permitting, with 10-12 crews per day covering over 10,000 streets.

“The best time for pothole repairs are on dry days when the temperature is at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit or above,” the city says on their site. “Cold patch is a temporary fix that is pliable in cold weather and is made from aggregate and an asphaltic material.”

The material used for repairs during the winter is only a temporary fix until spring when they’ll use a hot asphalt mixture, which permanently repairs the hole.

You might also see cave-ins or sinkholes – different from potholes – where it reaches past the concrete base of the street, when the dirt below the street has washed away.

You can report Cleveland potholes to 216-664-2510. If your vehicle was damaged from driving over a pothole in Cleveland, you can file a claim form here.

Click here to determine if the Ohio Department of Transportation has the jurisdiction over a roadway where your vehicle was damaged by a pothole. If so, you can file a claim here.