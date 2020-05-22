Pot-bellied pig named Wilby finds a home after waiting 4 years; rescue farm is still over capacity

Wilby, adopted from Happy Trails Farm Animal Santuary

RAVENNA, Ohio — When a pot-bellied pig named Wilby arrived at Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary nearly four years ago, he was shy, scared and very overweight.

But over time, he came out of his shell to become a draw for the farm in a transformation his rescuers called “nothing short of inspirational.”

A family just down the street from Happy Trails saw Wilby back in March when he appeared in a Facebook live and story for us here at Fox 8. They realized they were his furevers.

“I’ve taken so many pictures of him, he’s filled my photo album now,” his new mom told Happy Trails. “I am so happy I came that day and got to meet him. He fits into our family perfectly.”

But there are still lots of other pot-bellied pigs waiting for homes at Happy Trails, which is currently over capacity.

Just last week, the farm took in five pot-bellied pigs in a criminal case of abuse. Now there are 16 pigs searching for their furevers, and many, like Wilby, have been waiting for years.

While pot-bellied pigs need a little space and specialized care like any animal does, they are super smart and fun, and many can be taught tricks.

“They really each deserve a loving forever home because they have such unique, sweet personalities,” said longtime volunteer Lissy Kuhn.

**For much more on the pot-bellied pigs at Happy Trails, click here**

The adoption fees for animals at Happy Trails Animal Sanctuary do vary. All animals, including the pot-bellied pigs, are listed on the facility’s website.

To complete an adoption application, click here.

To learn more about Happy Farms and all of its adoptable animals, click here.

For more on Wilby and to meet the pigs at Happy Trails, watch the video below: