Post office delays continue as some report no mail for weeks

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Ohio’s U.S. Senators are responding to complaints of major delays in Cleveland-area mail delivery.

A Geauga County woman said her mail is behind by more than two weeks and as a bookkeeper, she worries about how it could impact tax season, starting next month.

Debbie McNeilly said her mailbox has been empty so long, she feared someone stole her identity and forwarded her mail to themselves.

“Since Nov. 28, I have not received any bills, bank statements in the mail,” she said. McNeilly said she wants one question answered: Where is her mail?

“What I received in the mail actually today…a Christmas card and the art magazine were both sent out, they were stamped Dec. 4, so it took those 12 days to get to me.”

In recent weeks, people across Northeast Ohio have complained about massive delays in receiving letters, bills and packages. Wednesday afternoon, there were still plenty of large mail trucks around the main post office distribution center in Cleveland. On Saturday, FOX 8 found them lined all the way down the street.

McNeilly said she has contacted her local postmaster several times about the delay.

“He has told me that it is more than 14 days in arrears until we see the mail from Cleveland and there is absolutely nothing they can do about it,” she said.

Cleveland post office officials referred FOX 8 to a national news release issued Monday.

“A historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail are leading to temporary delays,” it said.

McNeilly said she also reached out to her congressman, Rep. David Joyce (R-OH 14) and Sens. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH).

“Our office has heard complaints from Ohioans who are being negatively impacted by continued mail and package delays due to the Trump administration’s sabotage of the USPS. Senator Brown has continued to advocate for fully funding the Postal Service and has pressed Postmaster General DeJoy to quit meddling and reverse his harmful cuts, which have led to backlogs and compounded delays at the busiest time of the year,” Brown said in a statement.

“Senator Portman has been actively working to get another bipartisan COVID-19 relief package passed including provisions to assist the United States Postal Office as it navigates this unprecedented time. He is a cosponsor of the Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act which would help shore up the agency’s finances to ensure it survives the current national crisis. The bipartisan working group drew from that bill in the proposal they announced on Monday,” said Portman’s spokesperson Meghan Dugan

“How are the tax documents that start going out in the beginning of January going to get to the recipients?” McNeilly said.

As a bookkeeper for an accounting firm, she worries about meeting mandatory IRS deadlines.

“I feel like the post office if holding the mail hostage,” she said.

