CLEVELAND (WJW) — Post Malone is heading to Cleveland as part of his 33-city Twelve Carat Toothache tour.

According to a press release, Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache. The record includes appearances from artists including Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna and The Kid LAROI.

Post Malone will perform at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sept. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday. You can purchase tickets by clicking here. Presale tickets are available starting June 14 here.

Other venues include:

*With special guest Roddy Ricch

Sep 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Sep 11 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

Sep 15 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

Sep 17 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center*

Sep 18 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Sep 20 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sep 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sep 28 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Oct 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Oct 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct 04 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Oct 06 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center+ Fri Oct 07 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

Oct 12 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Oct 15 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena*

Oct 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Oct 21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Oct 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Oct 25 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center*

Oct 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Nov 01 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena*

Nov 03 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*

Nov 05 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Nov 06 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena*