Possible reward for tips about homicide near Cleveland bus stop

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are investigating after a man was found inside a bus shelter with a gunshot wound on Saturday morning and later died.

Police say around 3:30 a.m., they found him at W. 28th Street and Washington Avenue in Cleveland and there were no witnesses on scene.

EMS brought him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and little information is available, according to police.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Homicide Investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.