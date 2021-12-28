Positive at-home COVID test result? Here’s how to report it to your local health department

**For previous coverage on coronavirus, watch video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sales of at-home COVID-19 test kits are skyrocketing which leads to more people learning of their positive results outside of a clinic setting.

If you test positive with an at-home test, it’s up to you whether you disclose your result to your local health department or not. While it’s not mandatory to report at-home results, local health departments can benefit from having a full understanding of infection rates in the community.

Summit County Public Health says you can report a positive at-home test result on their website here or here. You can also call 330-926-5795 to report it to SCPH.

Residents of other counties can reach out to their local health department for guidance on how to report a positive test result.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health reported 1,940,000 positive cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic and 1,721,172 are presumed recovered. According to the U.S. Census bureau, the Ohio population count is 11,780,017.

Last week, Ohio National Guard members were called to help in overwhelmed hospitals dealing with a surge in COVID cases.

U.S. health officials on Monday shortened isolation and quarantine restriction guidelines from 10 to five days. But the guidelines are still a little complicated.

ISOLATION – for people who are infected, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated

The clock starts the day you test positive.

An infected person should go into isolations for five days, instead of the previously recommended 10.

At the end of five days, if you have no symptoms, you can return to normal activities but must wear a mask everywhere — even at home around others — for at least five more days.

If you still have symptoms after isolating for five days, stay home until you feel better and then start your five days of wearing a mask at all times.

QUARANTINE – for people who were in close contact with an infected person but not infected themselves.

For quarantine, the clock starts the day someone is alerted they may have been exposed to the virus.

People who got booster shots can skip quarantine if they wear masks in all settings for at least 10 days.

The CDC recommends sharing positive test results with health care providers, who will then report the results.