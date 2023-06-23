[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of the 2nd Towpath Trail Lantern Parade in March.]

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail in Cuyahoga Valley National Park is expected to be closed next week for a major resurfacing project.

The Towpath Trail closure is planned between the Station Road Bridge Trailhead in Brecksville and Frazee House in Valley View, according to a Friday news release from the National Park Service.

Here’s the affected area:

(National Park Service)

It’ll last from 7 p.m. on Monday, June 26, to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28. There isn’t a detour, according to NPS.

“The closure is necessary for public safety while a contractor completes a major resurfacing project,” reads the news release.