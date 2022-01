WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) –-Wickliffe police are on the scene of an accident on SR 2 westbound near E. 305th after a box truck went through the concrete divider wall.

Police shared a photo on Facebook and said the highway in that area is closed at this time. They hope to have it reopened as soon as possible.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for any updates.