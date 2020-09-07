Portion of Route 8 north in Akron closed for high water

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The northbound lanes of Route 8 in Akron are closed from Perkins Street to East Tallmadge Avenue because of unsafe high water conditions. Vehicles are able to exit to Perkins Street.

Akron police said there have been traffic accidents and delays in the area.

“Please use extreme caution while traveling on Rout 8 northbound until the weather conditions improve,” police said.

Drivers are asked to reduce speed and maintain safe distances.

