Editor’s Note: The video above is of a possible tornado in Ashland County Thursday night.

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio Thursday night have caused some road closures Friday.

The storms ripped down power lines at milepost 94, leading to the closure of the Ohio Turnpike in the westbound direction Friday.

The Ohio Turnpike Commission has advised travelers to exit at Toll Plaza 110 (Sandusky-Bellevue) or Toll Plaza 118 (Sandusky-Norwalk).

Those exiting at Toll Plaza 118 can re-enter the turnpike at Toll Plaza 91 (Fremont-Port Clinton)/state Route 53. However, the commission has warned that the situation remains hazardous and that drivers should exercise caution when using alternative routes.

The commission has also urged travelers to monitor its Twitter account for the latest updates and information. As of now, there is no timeline for when the westbound lanes will reopen.

Huron County Sheriff’s Office also posted a list Thursday evening of extensive road closures.

That has not been updated Friday, as many areas have still not been surveyed.

