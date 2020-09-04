Portion of Lorain under precautionary boil advisory for at least 24 hours, city says

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain Department of Utilities has issued a precautionary boil advisory after a pump failed at the Red Hill station.
According to officials, the pump failure occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say the pressure could have dropped below the minimum operating pressure of 20 psi for a few minutes. In response, the City of Lorain has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the following streets:
- Appleseed Drive
- Baldwin Boulevard
- Basswood Drive
- Bayberry Road
- Belmont Drive
- Broadway Avenue from Cooper Foster Park Road to Route 2
- Broadway Avenue north of Cooper Foster and on the west side of Broadway to W. 39th Street
- Cherrywood Drive
- Clement Drive
- Cooper Foster Park Road from Oberlin Avenue to Elyria Avenue
- Cottonwood Drive
- Dannie Drive
- Debra Drive
- Dorwood Drive
- Fiesta Court
- Herrick Court
- Hickory Hill Avenue
- Hoover Boulevard
- Jefferson, west of Broadway
- Kingsway Drive
- North Ridge Road from Broadway to Oberlin Avenue
- Old Middle Ridge Road
- Orchard Hill Boulevard
- Princess Anne Court
- Queen Anne Avenue
- The trailer park on Reid Avenue, south of W. 39th Street
- Washington Avenue from Tower Boulevard to North Ridge Road
- West 39th Street from Broadway to Reid Avenue
- West 42nd Place
- West 45th Place
- Whispering Pines Place
The city says the Hidden Valley subdivision has not been affected by the boil advisory as they were placed on the City of Amherst water system immediately and removed from the Red Hill pressure district.
The advisory will be in effect until further notice and for at least 24 hours.
City officials reiterate that this advisory is only a precaution. Water samples will be collected and analyzed to confirm good water quality.
The city will issue a release when the boil advisory is lifted.
