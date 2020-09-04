Portion of Lorain under precautionary boil advisory for at least 24 hours, city says

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain Department of Utilities has issued a precautionary boil advisory after a pump failed at the Red Hill station.

According to officials, the pump failure occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the pressure could have dropped below the minimum operating pressure of 20 psi for a few minutes. In response, the City of Lorain has issued a precautionary boil advisory for the following streets:

Appleseed Drive

Baldwin Boulevard

Basswood Drive

Bayberry Road

Belmont Drive

Broadway Avenue from Cooper Foster Park Road to Route 2

Broadway Avenue north of Cooper Foster and on the west side of Broadway to W. 39th Street

Cherrywood Drive

Clement Drive

Cooper Foster Park Road from Oberlin Avenue to Elyria Avenue

Cottonwood Drive

Dannie Drive

Debra Drive

Dorwood Drive

Fiesta Court

Herrick Court

Hickory Hill Avenue

Hoover Boulevard

Jefferson, west of Broadway

Kingsway Drive

North Ridge Road from Broadway to Oberlin Avenue

Old Middle Ridge Road

Orchard Hill Boulevard

Princess Anne Court

Queen Anne Avenue

The trailer park on Reid Avenue, south of W. 39th Street

Washington Avenue from Tower Boulevard to North Ridge Road

West 39th Street from Broadway to Reid Avenue

West 42nd Place

West 45th Place

Whispering Pines Place

The city says the Hidden Valley subdivision has not been affected by the boil advisory as they were placed on the City of Amherst water system immediately and removed from the Red Hill pressure district.

The advisory will be in effect until further notice and for at least 24 hours.

City officials reiterate that this advisory is only a precaution. Water samples will be collected and analyzed to confirm good water quality.

The city will issue a release when the boil advisory is lifted.

