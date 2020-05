CLEVELAND, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 90 east is closed due to an accident involving two police cruisers and another vehicle just before East 140th Street.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports it happened around 5 a.m. The person who struck the cruisers stayed on the scene.

Traffic was exiting at Lakeshore, she said, and getting back onto Interstate 90 east at Marginal.

90 EB CLOSED at Eddy Rd., due to an accident before E. 140. pic.twitter.com/4IY9aU7fMP — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) May 20, 2020

