Portion of I-90 shut down in Avon after tanker truck carrying alcohol overturns

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — A portion of I-90 in Avon is currently shut down while police assist on the scene of an overturned tanker truck.

According to the department, both directions are closed between the Route 611 exit and 254 exit in Sheffield Village.

Police said a truck was hauling alcohol and there is a leak coming from the trailer unit. A hazmat team is on its way to the scene.

The driver had to be extricated from the cab and was taken to the hospital. He is said to be in stable condition at this time.

Police aren’t sure how long the area will be blocked off. Drivers are asked to take Detroit Road to avoid the crash.

Four residents on Deerfield Drive have been evacuated as a precaution.

