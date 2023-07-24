WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – A local police chief is sounding the alarm once again about a small section of Interstate 90 known for head-on crashes.

Police released body camera video of a head-on crash on I-90 in Willoughby Hills Saturday.

“Witnesses reported seeing a car traveling I-90 east, eventually traveling along the guard rail, and then traveling through the grass median and eventually ended up on the I-90 west side and hitting another vehicle head-on,” said Chief Matthew Naegele.

All lanes of I-90 West were shut down for at least five hours as multiple crews responded to the two-car crash right near the 271 split.

“First responders had to extricate the victims from the vehicle. Life Flight landed on the highway. The victims were transported to area hospitals,” said Naegele.

According to Naegele, this is the *third* head-on crash in this small section of I-90 already this year.

“We’ve done speed study upon speed study along that stretch of interstate. We’ve found that the speeds down there are way off the charts,” said Naegele.

In addition to speed, Naegele also attributes the crashes to distracted driving.

“We are in the process of beginning a photo enforcement handheld laser program that would mirror other communities. Ideally, we’d like to have them up and running by the end of next month,” said Naegele.

Willoughby Police and Fire, along with city officials, have met with ODOT to discuss a feasibility study on putting up a permanent barrier here along I-90.

Officials report ODOT is considering putting guard rails in both directions some time next year.