CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW)– A portion of Interstate 90 eastbound in Ashtabula County is closed Friday afternoon for a crash.

The shutdown is between state Route 193 and state Route 7, the Ohio Department of Transportation said. It’s approximately a 6-mile stretch from Kingsville Township to Conneaut.

The detour is SR 193 to SR 84 to SR 7. Drivers should expect delays in the area.