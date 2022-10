Road closed and detour signs w barrier up close

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Transportation is warning drivers about a closure along I-76 westbound overnight.

According to ODOT, I-76 westbound is closed at State Route 8 until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The detour for drivers is I-77 southbound to I-277/U.S. 244 westbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg.