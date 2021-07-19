Portion of Euclid Avenue closed for deadly crash investigation

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A stretch of Euclid Avenue in Euclid was shut down Monday for a fatal crash investigation.
The accident happened around 5 a.m. on Euclid, involving an SUV and a motorcycle.
SkyFOX video over the area showed a very active police investigation.
Euclid Ave. was shut down from E. 222nd and Chardon Rd.
Euclid police expect that closure to last several more hours.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates as we gather new information.