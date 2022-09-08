RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Two people are charged with drug trafficking and possession after a Labor Day meth bust along state Route 14.

Portage County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Hulk and his handler that day stopped a vehicle for a registration violation, the office announced on its Facebook page.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found several baggies of meth, including a bag containing 56 grams of methamphetamine hidden in the car’s center console.

The car’s driver, a 39-year-old Cleveland man, and his passenger, a 45-year-old Barberton woman were arrested and charged with felony counts of drug trafficking and possession. The vehicle was seized.

“Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski wants drug traffickers to know that Portage County roadways are not safe for them to transport their narcotics,” the post reads. “We will remain vigilant and relentless.”