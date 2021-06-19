Portage County Sheriff’s Office working to control huge crowd at Juneteenth event at Wingfoot Lake Park

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday night said it’s working to control a huge crowd at Wingfoot Lake Park in Suffield Township.

According to a post on the sheriff office’s Facebook page, there have been reports of shots fired and firearms visible in a crowd of over 2,000 who have gathered for a Juneteenth celebration and party.

The sheriff’s office said it has received an overwhelming amount of calls about why there is an increased amount of law enforcement in that area.

Authorities including the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Mogadore police, Springfield police, Hartville police, Lakemore police, and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are trying to bring the situation under control and “restore peace and order at the scene.”

