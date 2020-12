RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Jesse R. Wright, 39, was last seen on Monday in the area of Newton Falls Road and Holcomb Road in Paris Township.

Wright is 5 foot 8 and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 330-296-5100.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: