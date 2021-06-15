Portage County Sheriff warns residents about ‘sugar daddy, mamma’ internet scam directed toward teens

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to parents about an internet scam directed toward teens and their bank accounts.

In what authorities are calling the “sugar daddy or sugar mamma” scam, the scammer reaches out to teenagers on Snapchat asking them to send good morning messages, goodnight messages, and pay attention to them. In exchange, the scammer will pay them money.

Once the scammer sends a large check worth thousands of dollars, they’ll ask the teenager to return a portion of the money or send it to the scammer’s “child”.

The scammer will then have the teenager’s bank account information and empty the account out.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office warns parents to educate their children about this scam and also to tell them to not talk to strangers they meet on the internet: “If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.”