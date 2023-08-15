[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a Westlake smoke shop accused of selling e-cigarettes and THC to kids.]

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — Portage County sheriff’s deputies on Monday raided a Ravenna smoke shop suspected of selling illegal drugs to kids.

After a two-week investigation, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug and Violent Crime Unit and several other county authorities executed a search warrant at Puff City Smoke Shop along West Main Street in downtown Ravenna, according to a Tuesday Facebook post.

“According to the information that was received the illegal narcotics were kept hidden behind the counter, and in a backroom,” reads the post. “Further information received was that there were sales out of the store front to minors.”

During the search, deputies noted some of the customers inside the store were juveniles.

The drug unit recovered gummies, vape cartridges, edibles and wax containing THC, the psychoactive drug found in cannabis. They also recovered chocolate bars, drinks and gummies containing psilocybin, a psychedelic found in “magic mushrooms,” as well as cash, according to the release.

The owner told authorities he opened the shop just a month ago, and that he moved to the area from New York. He was arrested and put in the Portage County jail. A felony charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs is pending, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.