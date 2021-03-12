Portage County Sheriff investigating death of 17-year-old girl

NELSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned Portage County Sheriff deputies are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say an 18-year-old man is in custody for questioning.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Friday, said Ralph Spidalieri, Chief Deputy with the Portage County Sheriff’s office.

Spidalieri said detectives and crime scene investigators are still on scene.

He added that the investigation is in the beginning stages and they will release more information shortly.

