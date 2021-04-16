Portage County officials make 9 arrests in task force operation

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Portage County officials announced today they made 9 arrests in a drug task force operation on Thursday.

In a press release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, they say they teamed up with members of the Portage County Drug Force and the Kent Police Department to focus on specific areas of Kent for drug and weapons enforcement.

Nine arrests were made after officers seized five handguns, one AR platform rifle, one AR platform shotgun and crack cocaine, according to the release.