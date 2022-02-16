Portage County man charged with stabbing wife to death, investigators say

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Portage County man is charged with stabbing his wife to death on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene on Winterhaven Drive in Suffield Township.

When they got there, investigators say that found Barbara Small deceased with several stab wounds.

Her husband, Donald Small, was taken into custody and interviewed. Investigators say he was later charged with the murder.

The case remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Suffield Township Fire Department for helping with the case.