Portage County man charged with stabbing wife to death, investigators say

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

Police lights. (Getty Images)

SUFFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Portage County man is charged with stabbing his wife to death on Valentine’s Day.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the scene on Winterhaven Drive in Suffield Township.

When they got there, investigators say that found Barbara Small deceased with several stab wounds.

Her husband, Donald Small, was taken into custody and interviewed. Investigators say he was later charged with the murder.

The case remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office thanked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office and the Suffield Township Fire Department for helping with the case.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Black History Month 2022
Black History Month 2022

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral