Portage County deputy shoots suspect armed with knife

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A Portage County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man armed with a knife early Wednesday morning.

Deputies went to the home of Cody Osco on state Route 14 in Ravenna Township to arrest him. He had outstanding warrants for failure to appear, intimidation of a crime victim, public indecency, criminal damaging and trespass in a habitation.

Deputies found Osco in the basement and he pulled out a knife. According to the sheriff’s office, he refused to drop the weapon and lunged at deputies. That’s when one deputy shot Osco.

He was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, then University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting. Four officers were put on paid leave.