Portage County authorities look for missing infant after emergency custody order

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Akron Office of the FBI are asking for information on a missing baby.

Portage County Job and Family Services got an emergency custody order for 3-month-old J’Trevion A. Jeffers on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said his parents were supposed to bring him and appear in Portage County Juvenile Court on Thursday.

J’Trevion is considered missing, according to the sheriff’s office. He is believed to be with his parents, Sandra S. Jeffers and Jason Lee Jeffers Jr., of Ravenna.

Anyone with information on the infant’s whereabouts or his parents should call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-296-5100 or the Akron FBI at 330-535-6156.