Portage County APL needs donations after rescuing 6 horses from a ‘terrible situation;’ hundreds of pounds underweight

** WARNING: Photos are graphic **

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage County Animal Protective League says they rescued 6 horses from a “terrible situation” and one is barely hanging on.

In a Facebook post on Friday, they shared photos of the horses and estimates one of them is “likely 300-400 lbs. underweight”:

They say three of the horses are in especially poor condition.

The gray horse needs assistance standing and they didn’t want him lying down for any period of time. After asking someone to donate a sling, they got one!

They are also asking for donations of hay to feed the horses, specifically alfalfa hay that has high levels of nutrients and is eaten slowly overtime through foraging, which is best for horses’ small stomachs, according to alfalfa.org.

If you can donate hay, please call 330-212-8754 first before dropping it off at FOCUS Rescue and Rehabilitation 645 Manning Road in Mogadore.

You can also donate funds here.