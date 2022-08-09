PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – After a traffic stop in Portage County over the weekend, two people from Honduras are facing deportation.

According to police, a 34-year-old female was spotted driving without a license plate on I-76 in Rootstown Township. When she was pulled over, a second vehicle, driven by a 36-year-old male, stopped and informed the sheriff’s deputy that they were traveling together.

The investigation revealed, according to police, that neither vehicle was properly registered, neither driver had a driver’s license, and both drivers were in the United States illegally.

Officials say U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement were contacted. Local officials learned the female had been ordered to self-deport from the U.S. back in 2015.