Portage APL investigating after dog tossed from car

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage Animal Protective League is investigating after a dog was tossed from a car Wednesday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Portage APL, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the Rootstown/Edinburgh area near the 3400 block of Stroup Road.

Witnesses told the shelter the dog, along with her blanket, was tossed from a red sports car. They say she ran after the car before returning to her blanket.

Dog tossed from car on June 16, 2021. (Courtesy: Portage APL)

Officials say is a “little scraped up and terrified at the moment” and therefore not yet available for adoption.

Anyone with information regarding the dog’s identity or the identity of the responsible person(s) is asked to contact Portage APL Humane Agent Holly at (330) 296-4022 ext. 102.