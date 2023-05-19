CLEVELAND (WJW) — For over 60 years Geraci’s Pizza has been a fan favorite in a local community, but start spreading the news: the pizza joint is branching out.

Geracis’s Pizza held its grand opening Friday in downtown’s Gateway area.

This Geraci’s is a fast-casual “slice shop” model at the Colonial Arcade in the former, Vincenza’s Pizza on Prospect Avenue.

“We have been a pizza staple in Cleveland for over 60 years. The slice shop model allows us to have fun and is an affordable option right in the heart of the city that I love” said co-owner Bucky Spoth.

Right in the heart of the Historic Gateway District, Geraci’s Slice Shop will be open for lunch, dinner, late-night, and of course, all concerts/events. In-house and third party delivery.

Long-time Geraci’s fan and loyal customer Dave Sureck said he’s glad more people will have access to Geraci’s pizza and other food.

Sureck and his family are regulars at Geraci’s original pizza restaurant in University Heights.

“The original Geraci’s Pizza in University Heights is special to me, it has a unique and historic vibe. Feels like family when you’re there and the pizza is delicious,” Sureck said.

The food will be a take on Geraci’s classic pizzas (whole or by the slice), along with appetizers, salads, and subs. Italian Ice and Tiramisu will be sweet endings. Geraci’s signature Honey Pie will also be available.

The design will be a homage to the classically cool 80’s pizzeria complete with a game room in the back.