CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) The 38th Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival makes its return to Northeast Ohio after a three-year hiatus caused by COVID-19 and scheduling conflicts in 2022.

The three-day event will take place Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds.

The festival is expected to draw over 30,000 people from across the region and other states to celebrate Irish culture and its traditions said event organizers.

The festival started in 1982 with the goal of celebrating Irish music, dancing, sports and theater.

Parking is free, and children under 10 get free admission.

General admission is $15.00 per day and a weekend pass is $35.00.

For more information visit www.clevelandirish.org .