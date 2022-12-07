YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular chain of convenience stores that operates mostly along the East Coast is planning the move into Ohio.

Wawa officially announced plans on Wednesday to launch its first stores in the states of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. That is in addition to a previously-announced plan to open stores in Tennessee.

These states are part of Wawa’s long-term expansion plan into new, adjacent markets, according to the company.

The openings won’t be immediate, however. These market launches will take place sometime after 2025 with estimated timeframes and ranges for the number of stores by each state to be announced in 2023, according to the company.

“We have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west. We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” said John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa.

Wawa, Inc. initially began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey but opened as a food market in Pennsylvania in 1964 as an outlet for the owner’s dairy products. Today, the business offers prepared food, beverages and coffee, as well as fuel services.