Popular Cleveland ice cream parlor vandalized, $10,000 in equipment stolen

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Hearts are heavy after news spread in the community that Daisy’s Ice Cream, at the corner of 57th Street and Fleet Avenue in Cleveland, was broken into last week.

“My heart is absolutely broken right now,” said Ed McDonald, a community member.

“I found out about it Friday morning when I went to the property,” said owner Anthony Trzaska.

Trzaska said someone broke in the back door and stole over $10,000 worth of kitchen equipment and heavily damaged the store. He said someone even stole the surveillance system.

“I grew up on the street, my family owns a business there, I have a few properties on the street. I remember Daisy’s Ice Cream as where I went with my baseball team after games as a kid,” said Trzaska.

After 40 years under the previous ownership, Trazaska said he teamed up with his partner, Walter Hyde, four years ago to keep the shop going. Hyde passed away in October.

The ice cream shop had closed for the winter back on Dec. 19. It wasn’t until Trzaska came back to winterize the place that the break-in was discovered.

Trzaska said he contacted neighbors about camera footage, but anyone with any information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.