Popular Blossom Time Festival in Chagrin Falls postponed due to pandemic

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Chagrin Falls’ popular Blossom Time festival held each year during Memorial Day weekend will be postponed due to the pandemic.

Chagrin Valley Jaycees shared the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday.

“While things are certainly starting to look better on the COVID front, there is still much uncertainty in respect of Ohio restrictions on fairs and events which are currently still banned by the State,” organizers explained.

They went on to say they are planning to reschedule the festival for later in the year with hopes that the state’s restrictions will be lifted by then.

“It is going to look a little different, but we are doing our best to make sure it is going to be the best AFTER-COVID afterparty of the year – we have to fit two-years’ worth of Blossom Time fun into one event so it is going to be big.”