Pope Francis appoints Bishop Edward Malesic next bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Diocese of Greensburg, Pennsylvania announced Thursday morning that Bishop Edward C. Malesic had been appointed the next bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland by Pope Francis.

This morning at 6 a.m. local time, the Holy See announced that Pope Francis, has appointed Bishop Edward C. Malesic the next bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland. Stay connected to the Diocese of Greensburg Facebook Page for a live press conference from Cleveland at 10 a.m. pic.twitter.com/2JUzf4RfX3 — CatholicAccentTODAY (@CatholicAccent) July 16, 2020

The Diocese of Greensburg said there will be a press conference at 10 a.m.

After the press conference Bishop Malesic will celebrate Mass at noon at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist.

Bishop Edward C. Malesic

Bishop Malesic will be the 12th Bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland.

He’s from Pennsylvania and had been with the Diocese in Greensburg since 2015.

Bishop Malesic takes the place of Bishop Nelson Perez.

