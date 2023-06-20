(WJW) – On Tuesday, most will remain dry with partly cloudy skies.

A few slow-moving showers are likely to pop up from the east & southeast in the afternoon.

The showers will not be widespread, and will only impact a small area. Take a look at the futurecast, below:

Temperatures will remain seasonably warm, in the lower 80s and a little muggier too.

Then, Wednesday looks dry. Thursday and Friday scattered showers will redevelop from the SE.

More humidity in the air. We will see more consistently humid air later in the week and early next week.

Above-average temperatures return as well, and just in time for the Summer Solstice on Wednesday.

The weekend forecast and weekend rain showers looks like this:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The long-range forecast shows more days in the 80s:

Stay up to date on the latest weather and breaking news by downloading the FOX 8 apps.