Pop-up Park weddings to return to Cuyahoga Valley National Park

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – Pop-up Park weddings are back on the calendar this spring at Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP).

The Conservancy and Haus of Cool launched the events last year during the pandemic.

The couple just has to show up and say, “I do,” and the rest is handled.

There are currently nine dates available between Happy Days Lodge and Hines Hill Campus. Each date has six available timeslots.

The dates are:

March 27

April 17

May 1

July 3

July 17

August 21

November 6

November 13

December 4

The Pop-Up Park Wedding Package is $2,500 and includes the venue, a 45-minute ceremony, a photographer and photos, the officiant, a bridal bouquet and boutonniere, seating, champagne, and a wedding cake. No set up or clean up by the bridal party.

The Conservancy staff thoroughly disinfects each location according to Ohio’s best practices and safety standards.