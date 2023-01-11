CLEVELAND (WJW) – With the new year upon us, comic con fans are surely already checking celebrity guest lists or working on that one-of-a-kind costume that will “wow” the crowd.

Whether you’re looking to expand your comic book collection, support local artists or meet your favorite stars, there are plenty of conventions right here in Ohio to check out in 2023.

Planning on attending one? Here’s a look at the comic cons coming to the Buckeye State this year.

Buckeye Comic Con (March 5)

Buckeye Comic Con is being held at Courtyard by Marriott Columbus West/Hilliard in Columbus on Sunday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. They also have conventions on July 16 and Nov. 19.

FantastiCon Toledo (March 11-12)

FantastiCon Toledo is being held at the Glass City Convention Center on March 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and March 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A two-day pass is $12.50 in advance and $25 at the door, but you can purchase one-day tickets, too.

Special guests like voice actors and comic book artists have already been announced for the event.

Cleveland Comic Book & Nostalgia Show (March 12)

The Cleveland Comic Book and Nostalgia Show is being held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Crocker Park of Westlake on March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. They also have a convention on Oct. 1.

Fan Expo Cleveland (March 24-26)

Fan Expo Cleveland is being held at the Huntington Convention Center from March 24 through March 26. One-day passes are $27 in advance and three-day passes are $79 in advance. VIP packages are available as well.

Formerly known as Wizard World, the con has brought in headlining celebrities like Stan Lee, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa and William Shatner over the years.

Canton-Akron Comic Book, Toy & Nostalgia Convention (April 30)

The Canton-Akron Comic Book, Toy and Nostalgia Convention is being held at the St. George Event Center in North Canton from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5. They also have a convention on Dec. 3.

Pulp Fiction (June 4)

The Pulp Fiction Convention is being held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Crocker Park of Westlake on June 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5.

Akron-Summit Comic Con (June 25)

The Akron-Summit Comic Con is being held at the Summit County Fairgrounds on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6.

Youngstown Comic Con (July 8-9)

The Youngstown Comic Con is being held at the Canfield Fairgrounds on July 8 and July 9.

NEO Comic Con (July 30)

The NEO Comic Con is being held at the North Olmsted Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted on Sunday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the website, NEO Comic Con will feature over 150 tables of comics, artwork and collectibles across the indoor soccer fields.

Cincinnati Comic Expo (Sept. 22-24)

The Cincinnati Comic Expo is being held at the Duke Energy Convention Center from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24.

The con has brought in celebrity guests for fans to meet in the past, but this year’s lineup hasn’t been listed yet.

GalaxyCon Columbus

GalaxyCon Columbus is being held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3. Three-day weekend tickets are $110, but single-day tickets and VIP packages are also available.

The con already has celebrity guests lined up, which you can find on their website.