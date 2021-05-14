Pony named French Fry found safe after disappearing while giving rides to kids in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Police have located a pony that went missing near a Cleveland park on Thursday.

The pony, French Fry, was reportedly giving rides to neighborhood kids at Kerruish Park near E. 173 and Tarkington, according to Cleveland police.

Police say the horse ran away after being frightened by a four-wheeler passing by and was lost in the woods overnight.

Cleveland police located a missing pony, French Fry, on Friday

Officers say on Friday they looked for two hours in the woods before finally being able to find him after the horse made a noise. They said the horse came up to them willingly.

According to the officers, while searching for the pony, they spotted a coyote that could have harmed the pony. They also said the pony could have fallen into the ravine which would have made it nearly impossible to find him.