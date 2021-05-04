Polls open Tuesday for May primary election

Stickers sit on a table as Ohio residents cast their votes in person, per the specified qualifications, at the Franklin County Board of Elections headquarters on April 28, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio on the final day of the the Primary Election grab ‘I Voted’ stickers as they leave. The election which was postponed on March 17, is almost exclusively mail in or absentee. The only residents allowed to vote in person are those who are disabled, have no permanent residence, or who requested a ballot by mail but never received it. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Polls are open in Ohio from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the primary election.

Find your poll location here.

In Cuyahoga County, voters will decide on a number of tax levies. Issues include:

Issue 2: Proposed tax levy for city of Fairview Park

Issue 3: Proposed income tax for city of Fairview Park

Issue 6: Proposed tax levy for city of Seven Hills

Issue 7: Proposed tax levy for city of Strongsville

Issue 8: Proposed tax levy for Warrensville Heights

Issue 9: Proposed tax levy for North Olmsted City School District

Issue 10: Proposed bond issue and tax levy for Parma City School District

Issue 11: Proposed tax levy for Rocky River City School District

Watch FOX 8 News at 10 and check back to FOX8.com for election results.