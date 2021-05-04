Polls open Tuesday for May primary election

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Polls are open in Ohio from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the primary election.
Find your poll location here.
In Cuyahoga County, voters will decide on a number of tax levies. Issues include:
- Issue 2: Proposed tax levy for city of Fairview Park
- Issue 3: Proposed income tax for city of Fairview Park
- Issue 6: Proposed tax levy for city of Seven Hills
- Issue 7: Proposed tax levy for city of Strongsville
- Issue 8: Proposed tax levy for Warrensville Heights
- Issue 9: Proposed tax levy for North Olmsted City School District
- Issue 10: Proposed bond issue and tax levy for Parma City School District
- Issue 11: Proposed tax levy for Rocky River City School District
