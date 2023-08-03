[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage on Ohio’s Issue 1.]

(WJW) — Just five days before Ohio’s special election on Tuesday, Aug. 8, polling locations were changed for tens of thousands of voters in Cuyahoga and Summit counties.

Voters who plan on heading to the polls in person on Election Day should double-check they’re going to the right place. Read on for a list of all the changes:

Which polling places changed in Cuyahoga County?

More than 47,000 voters are affected by changes to 50 voting precincts in Cleveland, East Cleveland, Lyndhurst, North Olmsted, Seven Hills, Shaker Heights, South Euclid and University Heights, according to a news release from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

The county elections board has sent notification letters to the affected voters. Voters can confirm their new location on the board’s website or by calling 216-443-VOTE (216-443-8683).

They can also see an interactive map of the polling location changes on the county’s website.

The changes below are temporary, and only for the Aug. 8 special election:

Cleveland

Voters in Cleveland Ward 7, precincts A, C and V who usually vote at Sterling Recreation Center, 1380 E. 32nd St., will vote on Aug. 8 at Asian Town Center, 3820 Superior Ave.

Voters in Cleveland Ward 7, Precinct J who usually vote at Sterling Recreation Center, 1380 E. 32nd St., will vote on Aug. 8 at St. Clair Place, 1380 E. 13th St.

Voters in Cleveland Ward 7, precincts S and T who usually vote at Fatima Family Center, 6600 Lexington Ave., will vote on Aug. 8 at MAGNET: The Manufacturing Advocacy and Growth Network, 1800 E. 63rd St.

Voters in Cleveland Ward 9, precincts J, K, L and P who usually vote at Mary M. Bethune School, 11815 Moulton Ave., will vote on Aug. 8 at Stephanie Tubbs Jones Residence Hall at Case Western Reserve University, 1576 E. 115th St.

East Cleveland

Voters in East Cleveland Ward 2, Precinct A who usually vote at Mayfair Elementary School, 13916 Mayfair Ave., will vote on Aug. 8 at Superior School for the Performing Arts, 1865 Garfield Road.

Voters in East Cleveland Ward 2, Precinct B who usually vote at W. H. Kirk Middle School, 14410 Terrace Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Superior School for the Performing Arts, 1865 Garfield Road.

Voters in East Cleveland Ward 2, Precinct D who usually vote at Prospect Academy, 1843 Stanwood Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Superior School for the Performing Arts, 1865 Garfield Road.

Voters in East Cleveland Ward 4, Precinct E who usually vote at New Life Cathedral, 16200 Euclid Ave., will vote on Aug. 8 at Prospect Academy, 1843 Stanwood Road.

Lyndhurst

Voters in Lyndhurst Ward 3, precincts B and C who usually vote at Lyndhurst Community Center, 1341 Parkview Drive, will vote on Aug. 8 at Lyndhurst Community of Faith Church, 5312 Mayfield Road.

North Olmsted

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 1, Precinct B who usually vote at North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 1, Precinct D who usually vote at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at The Church of St. Clarence, 30106 Lorain Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 1, Precinct E who usually vote at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at North Olmsted Community Cabin, 28114 Lorain Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 2, precincts A and B who usually vote at Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3560 Clague Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Maple Elementary School, 24101 Maple Ridge Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 2, Precinct D who usually vote at Maple Elementary School, 24101 Maple Ridge Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 2, Precinct E who usually vote at Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3560 Clague Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 3, Precinct A who usually vote at The Church of St. Clarence, 30106 Lorain Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at the North Olmsted Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 27403 Lorain Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 4, Precinct A who usually vote at Maple Elementary School, 24101 Maple Ridge Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3560 Clague Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 4, precincts B and C who usually vote at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Clague Road United Church of Christ, 3560 Clague Road.

Voters in North Olmsted Ward 4, Precinct E who usually vote at the North Olmsted Branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library, 27403 Lorain Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at John Knox Presbyterian Church, 25200 Lorain Road.

Seven Hills

Voters in Seven Hills Ward 1, precincts A and B who usually vote at Seven Hills Recreation Center, 7777 Summitview Drive, will vote on Aug. 8 at St. Peter United Church of Christ, 125 E. Ridgewood Drive.

Shaker Heights

Voters in Shaker Heights Precinct A who usually vote at Plymouth Church, 2860 Coventry Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Woodbury Elementary School, 15400 S. Woodland Road.

South Euclid

Voters in South Euclid Ward 1, precincts A and B who usually vote at South Euclid United Church of Christ, 4217 Bluestone Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at South Euclid Community Center, 1370 Victory Drive.

Voters in South Euclid Ward 1, precincts C and D who usually vote at South Euclid United Church of Christ, 4217 Bluestone Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at First Baptist Church of South Euclid, 835 Trebisky Road.

Voters in South Euclid Ward 2, Precinct D who usually vote at South Euclid Community Center, 1370 Victory Drive, will vote on Aug. 8 at Regina Hall at Notre Dame College, 1857 South Green Road.

Voters in South Euclid Ward 4, Precinct A who usually vote at Frank L. Wiley School, 2181 Miramar Blvd., will vote on Aug. 8 at the University Heights Branch of Heights Libraries, 13866 Cedar Road.

Voters in South Euclid Ward 4, Precinct B who usually vote at South Euclid Community Center, 1370 Victory Drive, will vote on Aug. 8 at Frank L. Wiley School, 2181 Miramar Blvd.

Voters in South Euclid Ward 4, Precinct C who usually vote at Regina Hall at Notre Dame College, 1857 South Green Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Frank L. Wiley School, 2181 Miramar Blvd.

University Heights

Voters in University Heights precincts A and B who usually vote at Frank L. Wiley School, 2181 Miramar Blvd., will vote on Aug. 8 at the University Heights Branch of Heights Libraries, 13866 Cedar Road.

Voters in University Heights Precinct C who usually vote at Dolan Science Center at John Carroll University, 1 John Carroll Blvd., will vote on Aug. 8 at Frank L. Wiley School, 2181 Miramar Blvd.

Voters in University Heights Precinct D who usually voted at Dolan Science Center at John Carroll University, 1 John Carroll Blvd., will vote on Aug. 8 at Gearity Professional Development Elementary School, 2323 Wrenford Road.

Voters in University Heights Precinct F who usually vote at Gearity Professional Development Elementary School, 2323 Wrenford Road, will vote on Aug. 8 at Frank L. Wiley School, 2181 Miramar Blvd.

Which polling places changed in Summit County?

The names or entrance doors to some Summit County polling locations have been changed for the Aug. 8 special election, according to a Thursday news release from the Summit County Board of Elections.

Though some changes to polling locations will be temporary, others will be permanent, according to the release.

The county elections board has sent updated voter information cards to all affected voters.

You can look up your polling location on the board of elections website.

Name or entrance changes

Akron

Voters in precincts 5-D and 5-E will vote on Aug. 8 at Mason CLC, 700 E. Exchange St. It’s on the opposite side of the former polling place, the Mason Park Community Center.

Hudson

Voters in Precinct 1-D will vote on Aug. 8 in Barlow Community Center’s Memorial Room, 41 S. Oviatt St., which is a different room in the same building.

New Franklin

Voters in precincts 1-C and 3-A will vote on Aug. 8 at the newly named Franklin Global Church, 5625 Manchester Road, Akron. It was formerly named the Manchester United Methodist Church.

Temporary polling location changes

Akron

Voters in precincts 2-A and 2-B will vote on Aug. 8 at St. Anthony of Padua School, 80 E. York St., Akron.

New Franklin

Voters in precincts 2-A, 2-B and 2-C will vote on Aug. 8 at the Apostolic Church Annex, 1717 Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Barberton.

Twinsburg

Voters in precincts 2-A, 2-B, 2-C and Twinsburg Township A will vote on Aug. 8 at Twinsburg High School, 10084 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg.

Permanent polling location changes

Akron

Voters in Akron precinct 2-F will vote from now on at OhioMeansJobs Summit County, 1040 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron.

Voters in Akron precinct 2-H will vote from now on at St. Anthony of Padua School, 80 E. York St., Akron.

Voters in Akron Precinct 8-F will vote from now on at First Baptist Church of Akron, 1670 Shatto Ave., Akron.

Voters in Akron Precinct 8-G will vote from now on at Christ Woodland United Methodist Church, 444 N. Hawkins Ave., Akron.

Cuyahoga Falls

Voters in Cuyahoga Falls Precinct 1-A will vote from now on at Preston Elementary School, 800 Tallmadge Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

Voters in Cuyahoga Falls Precinct 1-B will vote from now on at Northeast Ohio Synod ELCA, 1890 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

Voters in Cuyahoga Falls Precinct 3-D will vote from now on at Community Vineyard Church, 2543 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

Voters in Cuyahoga Falls Precinct 3-E will vote from now on at Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls.

Voters in Cuyahoga Falls Precinct 5-D will vote from now on at The Lighthouse, 315 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

Voters in Cuyahoga Falls Precinct 6-C will vote from now on at Bailey Road Christian Church, 3200 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls.

Voters in Cuyahoga Falls Precinct 6-D will vote from now on at United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls, 2819 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls.

Hudson

Voters in Hudson precincts 1-A and 1-B will vote from now on at Hudson Library & Historical Society, 96 Library St., Hudson.

Voters in Hudson precincts 2-B, 2-C and 2-D will vote from now on at Laurel Lake Retirement Center, 200 Laurel Lake Drive, Hudson.

Voters in Hudson precincts 3-B, 3-C and 3-D will vote from now on in Barlow Community Center’s Assembly Room, 41 S. Oviatt St., Hudson.

Fairlawn

Voters in Fairlawn precincts 4-A, 5-A and 6-A will vote from now on at the Grace Church Bath Campus, 565 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Fairlawn.