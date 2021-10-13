Poll workers needed in Cuyahoga County and beyond for upcoming November election

**Related Video Above: Cleveland mayoral candidates Kevin Kelley and Justin Bibb sit down with Wayne Dawson.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An election is taking place Nov. 2 in Ohio, but the state is reporting there aren’t enough workers to run the various polling locations.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office, only four counties have enough poll workers signed up with only weeks away. The plan was to recruit about 42,200 poll workers for the upcoming election, but so far, they are about 17,000 people short of hitting that goal.

So the state is asking people to consider working the polls.

“As this year’s important November election approaches, we’re still a long way away from ensuring a full complement of poll workers to staff our thousands of polling locations across the state,” LaRose said in a statement. “If you volunteered to serve as a poll worker last year or have ever wondered what it’s like to serve your community and perform an important patriotic duty in a time of need, Ohio voters need you.”

The state’s most populous counties, including Cuyahoga County, are reportedly especially in need of more workers.

Those 17 and older are allowed to be poll workers and people can be registered as a Republican, Democrat or neither. However, each polling location needs a fair amount of workers from both parties.

People can find out a lot more about what the work entails and even sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy.

Find out more about voting and if you’re registered to vote right here.