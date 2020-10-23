Poll: Vote on the final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJW) — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden faced off Thursday night in their final presidential debate ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Experts say final debates often play an outsized role in electoral outcomes.

Who do you think won Thursday night’s presidential debate? Cast your vote in the poll below:

The 90-minute prime-time debate, moderated by NBC’s Kristen Welker, came just 12 days before Election Day and served as the final opportunity for each candidate to make his case to voters.

The debate was divided into six 15-minute segments: “Fighting COVID-19,” “American Families,” “Race in America,” “Climate Change,” “National Security” and “Leadership.”

Trump and Biden each had his microphone cut off while his rival delivered an opening two-minute answer to each of the six debate topics. The mute button wasn’t utilized during the open discussion portion of the debate.

Trump and Biden’s first debate, which was held in Cleveland, was punctuated by frequent interruptions, leaving the two men talking over each other and Biden eventually telling the president to “shut up.”

A planned second debate didn’t happen after the president was diagnosed with the coronavirus and refused to participate in a virtual format. Biden and Trump instead participated in dueling town halls on competing television networks.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: