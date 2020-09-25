Political group hopes anti-Trump billboards will spark voter turnout for November election

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A series of billboards went up Thursday across Northeast Ohio criticizing President Donald Trump ahead of the presidential debate.

“People are going to be flying into Cleveland. There are only three or four routes from Hopkins into downtown. They line the streets from hotels to the debate site on Cleveland Clinic’s campus,” said Scott Goldstein, co-founder of the RememberWhat TheyDid and #VoteTHemOut Cleveland campaign.

There are a total of nine billboards featuring artwork by notable street artists.

“We just launched a new artist today for Cleveland around coronavirus. His name is Justin Hampton. There is Shepard Fairey who did the Obama hope poster. Also Swoon, one of the first international female graffiti artists,” added Goldstein.

The organization says the artwork is a way to spark voter turnout in battleground cities.

“We have new polling showing the race is dead even here. Hopefully through this channel, we will reach voters in a different and unique way,” said Jeff Rusnak, co-founder.

It is a much different approach than the multiple pro-Trump boat rallies that recently took place in Northeast Ohio in support of President Trump.

“People are still getting gas, going to get milk, and going to the bank. That’s where we want people to see them. And if they make people think, that’s our goal,” said Goldstein.

Fox 8 reached out to President Trump’s campaign for comment. Our phone calls were not returned.

