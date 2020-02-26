LIVE: Authorities respond to active shooter at Molson Coors in Wisconsin

(CNN) — Milwaukee police said Wednesday afternoon they are investigating a “critical incident” in the area near the 4000 block of W. State Street and are asking the public to stay away from the area.

The ATF tweeted that their Milwaukee field office is responding to the scene of an “active shooter” at the Molson Coors complex.

FBI Milwaukee is supporting police in the “very active scene,” spokesman Leonard Peace said. Mayor Tom Barrett is on the scene.

**WATCH A LIVE STREAM FROM WITI IN THE VIDEO BOX, ABOVE**

The CEO of Molson Coors is heading back to Milwaukee from a company conference that was taking place in Texas, according to a source familiar with the company.

CEO Gavin Hattersley was at the conference when he suddenly announced he was departing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video